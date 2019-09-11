New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 5.4%

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.83 and last traded at $105.94, approximately 1,539,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,375,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

