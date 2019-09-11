Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,838. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $88.05.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

