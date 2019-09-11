Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $594,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 97.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,683. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

