Neuburgh Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

GPC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

