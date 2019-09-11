Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,742. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

