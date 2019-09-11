Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 236.9% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,644. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.82. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

