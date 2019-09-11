Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $391.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.75 on Friday, reaching $287.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,392. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after purchasing an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

