Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $5.47. Net Element shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

