NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) President Marty Stromquist Acquires 39,912 Shares

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) President Marty Stromquist purchased 39,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00.

NCSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,157. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 112.66%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NCSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 712.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

