Natixis Invests $11.61 Million in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,723 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of CBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in CBS during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

CBS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 253,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

