Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 393,309 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam increased its position in Starbucks by 876.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 53,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 959,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 504,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. 355,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,327. The company has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

