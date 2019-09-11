Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.77. 38,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

