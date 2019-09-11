Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of GCI Liberty worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,082. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.37. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GLIBA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

