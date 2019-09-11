Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,000. Natixis owned 0.14% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zillow Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 167,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,948. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,301.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $592,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,288,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,954,962.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,205. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.