National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Shares Down 4.5%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, 2,843 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,149,496 shares during the quarter. National makes up approximately 7.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 48.84% of National worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

