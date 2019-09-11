National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 152,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,633. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

