Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 1,959,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,145,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBRV shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,602.24% and a negative return on equity of 139.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,977 shares of company stock worth $119,951 and have sold 21,773 shares worth $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,593,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

