Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33, 157,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 524,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $736,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

