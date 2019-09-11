M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,287 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.19. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,889 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.66.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.