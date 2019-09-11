M&T Bank Corp Sells 330 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,616. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.30 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

