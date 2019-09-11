M&T Bank Corp Sells 131 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 776.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

