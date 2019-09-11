M&T Bank Corp Buys 226 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6,611.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,583,000 after purchasing an additional 433,259 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,766,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $10,984,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 6,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

