M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 2U by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 34,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $86.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.