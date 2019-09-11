M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,512 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Moelis & Co stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,553. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

