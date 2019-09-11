Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $9,516,105. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average of $193.94. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

