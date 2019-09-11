Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $6.03, 167,791 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,803,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneygram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.