Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 942.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $70.49. 3,721,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.