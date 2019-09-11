Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 66.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,046 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

