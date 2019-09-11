Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,281 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.50. 189,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

