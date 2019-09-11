Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $69.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.59 or 0.00726404 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Ovis, Tux Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005345 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,203,284 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Coinut, Exrates, BitBay, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, Coinroom, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Gate.io, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Kraken, Binance, Ovis, Liquid, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Livecoin, Graviex, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bisq, Bitlish, HitBTC, CoinEx and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.