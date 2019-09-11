Moffett Nathanson Analysts Give Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) a $34.00 Price Target

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has been assigned a $34.00 target price by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of VIAB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.22. 5,237,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,939. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 487.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,429,000 after buying an additional 4,290,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 3,076,039 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Viacom by 836.3% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,007,000 after buying an additional 2,545,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viacom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,367,000 after buying an additional 1,730,488 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Viacom by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,485,000 after buying an additional 1,046,796 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

