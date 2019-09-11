Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,627,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,303,000 after buying an additional 4,026,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,054,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 693,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,571,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,791 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,922,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 987,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 57,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,073. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

