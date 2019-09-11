Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.60

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 324838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOBL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $784.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $3,778,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297 in the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.