MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,058 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

