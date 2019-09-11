MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2019 // Comments off

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.