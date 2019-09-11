MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of DVOL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

