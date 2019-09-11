MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.31 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 245,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 242,163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 633,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,532. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

