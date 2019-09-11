Mirova Buys 21,628 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirova increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,588.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $7.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1,827.58. 732,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,823.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,835.08. The company has a market cap of $905.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.