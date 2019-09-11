Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,177. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $111.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avoro Capital Advisors Llc sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $6,367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock valued at $82,651,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,899,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

