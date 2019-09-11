Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.19

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

