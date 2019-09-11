Methanex Co. (MX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.471 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

MX traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.80. 348,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,839. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$40.11 and a 52 week high of C$107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$982.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$973.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director John Floren acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.00 per share, with a total value of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,508,252. Also, Director Mark Allard bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.65 per share, with a total value of C$87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,385.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

