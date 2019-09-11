Methanex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Methanex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

