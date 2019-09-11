Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.36

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.36 and traded as high as $23.96. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,248 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

