Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) rose 8.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.32, approximately 1,151,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 436,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Specifically, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $420,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Meredith by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meredith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meredith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

