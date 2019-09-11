Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $730.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.50.

Shares of MELI traded up $15.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.00. 22,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,321. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $617.27 and a 200-day moving average of $563.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.