Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $164,333.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $164,333.00 and approximately $3,985.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00843809 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

