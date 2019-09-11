Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 14,048 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,664 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.96. 1,214,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

