McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Stock Price Up 17.9%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares shot up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, 11,869,223 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 5,355,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get McDermott International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.23.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McDermott International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,458,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190,650 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in McDermott International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 724,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 206,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.