Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 396,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,804. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.