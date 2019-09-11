Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.67

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.67 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 733 ($9.58). 1,207,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

