Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 1,417 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $41,801.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,288,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 154 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $3,979.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 529,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Natera by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 134.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

